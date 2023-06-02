Clerk berates Benue lawmakers over poor performance 

The Clerk of the Benue House of Assembly, Benard Nule, has berated the lawmakers for their “unimpressive performance” in four years.

Nule adjudged the legislators to have underperformed, considering the few bills they sponsored vis-a-vis the executive bills.

He spoke during the formal dissolution of the Assembly and its valedictory session held in the Assembly Chamber Friday.

According to him, of the 54 bills passed, 48 emanated from the executive, while six were members’ bills.

“By my assessment, the dominance of executive bills over members’ bills is not impressive,” Nule said.

He further regretted that the outgone lawmakers could only pose three parliamentary questions during their tenure, in the face of “a plethora of challenges begging for attention”.

In a valedictory speech, Speaker, Titus Uba, thanked his colleagues and the entire Assembly staff members for their “credible performance”.

Uba said that the Assembly received 60 bills and passed 54.

He further said that 53 motions were taken, plus 121 resolutions made to address State matters and citizens’ welfare.

He also said that 66 reports were received and exhaustively debated upon with resolutions made from them.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Governor Hyacinth Alia has formally dissolved the Assembly, following the expiration of its tenure.

The Governor’s order dissolving the House was read during the plenary session by the clerk.

According to the Governor, the dissolution is in accordance with the Benue State House of Assembly Dissolution Order, section 105(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The section confers powers on the Governor to dissolve the Assembly to pave the way for a new one.