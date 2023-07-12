CIAPS unveils Wole Soyinka Online Project

828 828

All is now set for the public unveiling of the Wole Soyinka Online Project. A platform designed to (re)introduce and celebrate the life and works of the global cultural icon Wole Soyinka and to activate a network of scholars of various levels across the world and attract the general public to reading and appreciation of the arts in general. The project coordinated by staff and students of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) brings together over 100 leading writers and academics from over 35 countries across the globe.

The event is part of activities to honour the literary icon, rights activist and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on his 89th birthday.

It will also include the public presentation of the 40th anniversary remake of the song, ETIKE Revolution, first published in 1983. A song composed and arranged by Wole Soyinka and interpreted by an array of veteran artists including: Uncle Jimi Solanke; Taiwo Ajai-lycett; Tunde Fagbenle; Dr. Tunde Awosanmi; Ben Tomoloju; Jahman Anikulapo; Yemi Shodimu; Joke Silva; Yemi Solade; Tunji Sotimirin; Yomi Opakunle; Tokunbo Ojekunle; Edmond Enaibe; Debbie Ohiri; Yinka Davies; Lara Akinshola; Segun Adewale; Isioma Williams; Prof. Niyi Coker; Kemi Koyejo; Funke Medun; Dr. Tosin Time; Faith Eboigbe; Edaoto Agbeniyi; Yinka Akanbi; Segun Adefila; Jojo Bodybeats; Deji Adenuga; Adeoye Bakare; Abiola Owoaje; Segun Ojomo; Yemi Ogunseye; Muyiwa Osinaike; Gboyega Okegbenro. It was initiated and produced by Semoore Badejo, CEO of Concrete Communications, assisted by Ropo Ewenla.

Confirming the event, CIAPS Institute Director, Anthony Kila commented that “the Wole Soyinka Online project is a very beautiful and intense project that allows our students and staff to use their skills as scholars and managers to work with various professionals to achieve global projects.

The public presentation of the projects slated for Sunday 16th July 2023 will start at 6pm and will be held in conjunction with the Concrete Communications Studios, Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, (WSICE), and the Culture Advocates Caucus.

The event will be streamed on CIAPS TV to a global audience and they will be joining online from across the world.