Charges for USSD banking services to be deducted from airtime – NCC

In compliance with a new directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced a change in the billing method for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) banking services.

Beginning June 3, 2025, charges for USSD transactions will no longer be deducted from customers’ bank accounts but directly from their mobile airtime balance.

The bank disclosed this in a customer notice titled “New NCC-Mandated USSD Billing Process” sent out on Tuesday. The change aligns with the NCC’s End-User Billing (EUB) model, which mandates mobile network operators to deduct charges for USSD sessions directly from users’ airtime.

According to the bank, each USSD session will attract a charge of ₦6.98 per 120 seconds. Customers will receive a consent prompt at the beginning of each session, and airtime will only be deducted upon confirmation and provided the bank is available to deliver the requested service.

UBA further advised customers who may not be comfortable with the new billing system to discontinue the use of the USSD channel. The bank encouraged users to explore alternative digital platforms such as its mobile banking app and internet banking for a more seamless experience.

The new billing structure is part of ongoing efforts to streamline USSD charges and ensure transparency in financial transactions conducted via mobile networks.

