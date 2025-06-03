Women storm Edo Assembly with children to seek release of husbands

Women from Okhorimi community in Benin City on Monday stormed the Edo State House of Assembly, with their children, pleading for the release of their husbands arrested three weeks ago.

Carrying placards, the women, some infants strapped to their backs, said the arrest of six men had left their families shattered and their children out of school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo State Police Command had disclosed that the men were arrested for having prohibited weapons and a suspected human skull at their disposal.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Abieyuwa Otasowei, said the arrests were indiscriminate.

Otasowei, the wife of one of the detainees, said: “We are not here to fight.

“We came to beg.

“Our husbands are innocent.

“Since they were taken away, our children have not been going to school.

“We just want them back.”

According to Otasowei, the weapons were found in a public field frequently used by youths from both Okhoromi and neighbouring communities for football.

She added: They searched our homes and hotels in the community, yet they didn’t find anything.

“The field where they said they found the guns is open to everybody, even those who fight us in the community come there to play.”

Appealing to both the state government and the Oba of Benin, the women begged for forgiveness if the dethroned chief priest in the community, referred to as Ohen, had erred in any way.

She said: “We are begging the Oba.

“He is a father to us all.

“We are pleading because of our children and our future.”

Otasowei urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to withdraw the charges against the detainees, which made the court to remand them in Oko custodial centre.

