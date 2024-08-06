CBN gives nod for Unity, Providus Banks’ merger arrangement

The Central Bank of Nigeria has given a nod for the merger arrangement between Unity Bank Bank and Providus Bank.

The bank’s spokeswoman, Hakama Sidi Ali gave the indication in Abuja, on Tuesday.

A statement by Sidi Ali reads in full, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted approval for a pivotal financial accommodation to support the proposed merger between Unity Bank Plc and Providus Bank Limited.

“This strategic move is designed to bolster the stability of Nigeria’s financial system and avert potential systemic risks.

The merger is contingent upon the financial support from the CBN. The fund will be instrumental in addressing Unity Bank’s total obligations to the Central Bank and other stakeholders.

“It is unequivocal to state that the CBN’s action is in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 (2) of the CBN Act, 2007. This arrangement is crucial for the financial health and operational stability of the post-merger organisation.

“Furthermore, it is important to emphasise that no Nigerian bank currently faces a precarious situation comparable to that of Heritage Bank, which was recently liquidated.

“The CBN remains committed to safeguarding depositors’ interests and ensuring the smooth functioning of the banking sector through proactive measures and strategic interventions.

“The CBN’s decision underscores its dedication to maintaining financial stability and promoting confidence in the banking system during this transformative period.”

