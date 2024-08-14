CAF, NFF, PSG hail Okocha at 51

The Confederation of African Football, Nigeria Football Federation and European giants, Paris Saint-Germain, have congratulated former Super Eagles skipper, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, on his 51st birthday.

The former British Broadcasting Corporation African Footballer of the Year turned 51 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

CAF on social media wished the legendary midfielder a happy birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to Nigerian icon and CAF Ambassador, Jay-Jay Okocha,” CAF_Online stated.

French top side, Paris Saint-Germain, also took to social media to congratulate their erstwhile midfielder on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to #PSGLegend Jay-Jay Okocha,” @Paris Saint-Germain wrote.

In a similar vein, the Nigeria Football Federation sent a congratulatory message to the former senior national team captain.

It said: “So good they named him twice. Happy birthday to the legendary.”

Okocha had 73 caps for the Nigeria national team between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 goals.

He was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads and he is regarded as one of the greatest football players from Africa.

He played across multiple leagues, starting his career at Enugu Rangers in the Nigerian Professional Football League before moving to Borussia Neunkirchen in the Oberliga Südwest, Germany’s third division, in July 1990.

He played in the Bundesliga, Süper Lig, Ligue 1, Premier League, EFL Championship, and Qatar Stars League before his retirement in 2008.

Post Views: 0