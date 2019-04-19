The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership has hailed the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for executing no fewer than 423 impactful projects each year since 2015.

CACOL’s Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran, described the Governor’s achievements in the last four years of administering the State as “unprecedented”.

Adeniran spoke on Friday at an assessment workshop with the theme: “Curbing Corruption In Nigeria’s Political Processes: Establishing A Grassroots Paradigm In Good Governance, Accountability And Transparency.”

The workshop is part of CACOL’s Good Governance, Accountability and Transparency Education (C-GATE) project.

CACOL said the results of the two surveys it carried out showed that the impact of Ambode’s administration was felt in virtually every part of the State.

He said: “No part of the old five divisions could be said to have been left behind.

“Hence, Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe Divisions were reported to have benefited from the Ambode administration.

“It is clear that based on the findings of our researchers during the proceedings of Lagos Open Parliament Five, Ambode made reasonable impact on the lives of residents for the period under review.”

Addressing participants at the workshop, Adeniran noted that the 1,480 projects executed by the administration of Governor Ambode in three years “are yet to be disputed by anybody”.

He said: “The projects executed between 2015 and 2018 are as follows: Agriculture, 14; Education, 215; Energy and Mineral Resources, two; Health, 81; Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, 14; and Housing, 26.

“Others are Justice, 16; Works and Infrastructure, 627; Transport, 152; Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, 12; Establishment, Training and Pensions, one; Water Supply, 12; Security, Emergency and Safety, 23; Tourism, Arts and Culture, 33; Youths and Social Development, 16; and Investment, 16.”

Adeniran added that the incoming government has a lot to do to match or surpass Ambode’s record in four years.

The CACOL chief, however, urged the State to do more to make information available on request.

He said: “We want to see the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in action in Lagos.

“It’s not yet working the way we believe it should work in Lagos.”

Also speaking, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project Senior Legal Adviser, Joke Fekumo, urged community leaders and residents to do more in monitoring campaign promises.