CAC rolls out programmes for annual ‘Eri’ Festival

The annual Eri (Testimony) Festival of the Christ Apostolic Church Zonal Headquarters, Word and Life City, is fast approaching as the church has rolled out various build up programmes for the August 9 event.

Prophet Peter Ademola J.P, (Baba Eri 1) is the Chief Host of the annual event which is expected to be spirit-filled and soul-lifting at the Ado Odo Ota Local Government Secretariat Ota.

As part of the activities lined up, there will be a revival on Wednesday at the headquarters in the morning while tomorrow, there will be another revival programme scheduled to hold in the evening.

Friday has however been set out for evangelism as members will embark on a rally to sensitize the public about the big programme.

At the recent service at the Olosun Branch of the Church, Pastor Susan Kadri noted that the forthcoming programe would be a big one for all the people of Ota.

“The theme of this year’s event is ‘Grace and Mercy’ which we all seek from almighty God on a daily basis. Our father in the Lord, Prophet Ademola, Baba Eri, will be there to bless us all and it will be powerful,” Kadiri said.

Other ministers in CAC Olosun Branch, Pastor Olajide Idowu and Evangelist Soole Oluniyi Samuel stressed that preparations were in top gear for the annual event slated for Saturday.

