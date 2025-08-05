Avoid corrupt practices, ICPC Commissioner warns NDDC staff

The Anti-Corruption Commissioner for the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission in Rivers and Bayelsa states, Ekere Usiere, has advised staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission to distance themselves from corrupt practices.

The commissioner was speaking during the quarterly anti-corruption sensitisation workshop at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Usiere acknowledged the critical role played by the Commission as an interventionist agency and noted the necessity to undertake periodic sensitisation of staff as an antidote to corrupt practices.

She commended the NDDC and its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, ACTU, for organising the sensitisation exercise with the theme: “Infractions/Offences in Anti-Graft Laws; Preventive Measures.”

In his remarks, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stressed the need to take measures to tackle corrupt practices and entrench transparency in public service. He observed that the sensitisation exercise was part of the efforts to enhance the service delivery of the Commission.

The Managing Director, represented by the Director III, Admin and Human Resources, Dr. James Fole, urged staff to avoid corrupt practices and work with diligence and uprightness. He stated, ” I want you to avoid any corrupt activities, work diligently and be upright.”

He noted that the NDDC Board and Management would spare no effort to ensure that ethics and values were entrenched in the Commission.

In his presentation, the Head of Legal Department of ICPC in Rivers State, Dr. Evans Peters, urged the NDDC to strengthen its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, to ensure that it effectively served as the conscience of the Commission.



He advised the unit to establish a system for continuous review and study of corruption-prone processes and procedures, and to develop a code of ethics or conduct that includes corruption prevention guidelines for staff.

Peters said: “Every public servant should take the ICPC Act as a bible and internalise all its tenets. That is why NDDC deserves commendation for organising a sensitisation programme for its staff.”

He said the anti-graft body frowns at gratification, which can send someone to jail, stating that the law does not condone ignorance.

Peters further said that it was an offence for one to frustrate an investigation deliberately; to waive private interest in a contract; to make false statements and returns; to award contracts without budgetary provision; to fail to report bribery activities; to be involved in conspiracy or to provide false information.

He stated that, ” Proceeds from crime, anything beyond one’s legitimate income, is a crime for which the government can take the property and still prosecute the owner.

The NDDC Director of Legal Services, Barrister Victor Arenyeka, commended the staff for attending the sensitisation exercise and encouraged them to remain corruption-free in their work, ensure accountability, and be steadfast.

