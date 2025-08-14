By-elections: ADC tasks INEC to conduct free, fair, credible polls

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. David Mark, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the principles of impartiality and transparency in the by-elections on Saturday across the country.

This is contained in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Mumeh, in a goodwill message to ADC Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly candidates.

Mark urged INEC to conduct a process that will restore public trust in the country’s electoral system.

The ADC will field candidates in Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly by-elections in Anambra, Edo, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Ogun.

He described the ADC as a “child of necessity” born out of the genuine desire to offer Nigerians an alternative and better governance.

Mark appealed to the electorate to allow the party to prove its worth.

He reminded INEC that “all eyes are on the commission” to correct past errors that have tarnished its public image.

The former President of the Senate said that a truly free, fair, and credible election on Saturday could help redeem its reputation.

He commended ADC candidates for their courage and dedication, urging them and their supporters to comply with electoral laws while remaining vigilant against manipulation or intimidation.

Mark called on security agencies to guarantee a level playing field for all participants, ensuring that the will of the people is allowed to prevail without interference.

NAN

