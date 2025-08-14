Freed Ibom Air passenger, Emmanson yet to decide on pursuing legal redress — Lawyer

Following her release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Comfort Emmanson has yet to decide whether to pursue legal action against Ibom Air over her altercation with flight attendants

Her lawyer, Adefunke Maria, disclosed this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Maria criticised the conduct of the airline’s flight attendant, alleging that she blocked Emmanson from disembarking after the Akwa Ibom–Lagos flight on Sunday.

“On the way forward, whether Comfort will allow sleeping dogs lie, she will inform us. We can’t disclose that online.

“She is a full-grown adult. If she is going to press civil charges for compensation, she will let us know.

“But for now, we can’t decide for her. She will revert. For now, she just needs to rest and put herself together,” she said.

The lawyer also accused the airline’s staff of filming the incident and circulating it online — a move she condemned.

Viral videos showed Emmanson in a scuffle with a flight attendant as security officials tried to restrain her.

While many Nigerians criticised her aggressive behaviour, others faulted the crew member for blocking her from exiting the aircraft.

Footage showing Emmanson’s indecent exposure during a confrontation with ground staff at the Lagos airport also generated controversy.

Following her arrest, Emmanson was arraigned in court and remanded in prison.

Public outrage was sparked, with some questioning the lack of prosecution for other similar incidents involving prominent figures.

On August 13, 2025, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, intervened and directed that the charges against her be withdrawn and that she be released.

He also ordered the lifting of the lifetime flying ban imposed on her by airline operators.

Despite her release, several social media users have continued to urge Emmanson to seek legal redress against the airline.

However, Emmanson remains undecided about taking legal action against Ibom Air after her release.

