Just In: Airline Operators lift lifetime flight ban on freed Ibom Air passenger

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has announced the removal of the lifetime ban imposed on Comfort Emmanson, an Ibom Air passenger earlier penalised for unruly conduct.

This was according to a statement issued on Thursday by AON spokesperson, Professor Obiora Okonkwo.

He stated that the decision came after an appeal from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Okonkwo explained that the operators agreed to lift the sanction after weighing all relevant factors, such as Emmanson’s expression of remorse, the withdrawal of the complaint, the dismissal of charges, and her release from custody.

He praised the Federal Government for introducing a retreat to retrain Aviation Security staff and airline crew on managing disruptive passengers.

In the same vein, he called on aviation agencies to enhance public awareness about the risks and legal repercussions of unruly behaviour, as provided in Section 85 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 and Part 17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023.

Such conduct, Okonkwo pointed out, covers assault or threats to crew members, refusal to follow safety instructions, smoking in restricted areas, fighting, disorderly actions, or interfering with aircraft equipment.

The AON stressed that pilots-in-command and AVSEC officers have the authority to restrain and de-board disruptive passengers, handing them over to competent authorities to ensure flight safety and order.

“We confirm that members shall cooperate with the relevant aviation agencies and participate in the retraining retreats on how to handle cases of unruly and disruptive passengers as proposed by the minister,” Okonkwo added.

