Bus conductor jailed three months for assaulting officer

828 828

A Jos Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old bus conductor, Benjamin Joseph, to three months in a correctional facility, for assaulting an officer.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Joseph, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos, who said the sentence was without an option of fine, noted that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, had told the court that the case was reported on June 9, at the “C” Division Police Station by the officer in charge of traffic.

The prosecutor said that the convict allegedly assaulted a police officer on duty who had tried to persuade him from causing traffic obstruction with his vehicle.

The offence, according to him, is punishable under the Plateau State Penal Code Law.