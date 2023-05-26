Buhari felicitates with Gov. AbdulRazak on election as NGF Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum NGF), urging him to give his best in providing leadership.

The President in a signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina rejoiced with governors for the maturity and stability of the NGF over the years, especially in electing new leaders, and the significant role it plays in stimulating discussions on development, promoting democracy, and counseling political leaders on service to the nation.

President Buhari believed the Kwara State Governor will further improve relations, tighten policy issues, and provide more opportunities for growth among states and the Federal Government, considering his antecedents in business and government.

The President wished AbdulRazaq the very best on the new assignment.