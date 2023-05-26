Wanted deadly cultist, ‘Koko Senior’, arrested over killing of rival cultists, others

One of the greatest arrests celebrated by the Lagos State Police Command is that of an alleged dreaded cultist, known as ‘Koko Senior.’”

The suspect, real name, Olayinka Qudus was arrested alongside other alleged cultists.

The celebration of the Police is understandable seeing that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on assumption to duty in the mega city promised to wage war against cultists and cultism, among other crimes and criminals.

Indeed, Koko Senior, who was among 40 suspects paraded by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, was a wanted notorious and deadly cultist has been linked with the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult-related clashes.

He was arrested after being spotted at his hideout in Ikorodu area of the state.

Hundeyin explained: “On 18th of May 2023 at about 10:20 am, intelligence report gathered revealed that a wanted notorious and deadly cultist known as ‘Koko Senior’ who was involved in the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult-related clashes was spotted at his hideout in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

“Police operatives of the Command swung into action and arrested 26 years old Ibrahim Saka, Olayinka Qudus, 22, Taofeek Agoro, 33, Babatunde Otasanya, 23, Cletus Monday, 31 and Bamidele Godwin, 28.

“Investigation revealed that Olayinka aka Koko Senior is the number one in the rank of Aiye Confraternity and was initiated in 2016 while other suspects confessed to being members of the said group. An effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the group.”

The Lagos State Police Tactical Squad also cracked another cultist-related case on the 5th of May 2023, at about 5:PM, based on credible intelligence.

According to the Intel, some group of boys suspected to be cultists, brandishing arms were planning to attack rival cult members in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Police operatives of the command swung into action and arrested Ridwan Akibu, 28, Farouk Kareem, 22 and Damilare Ige 30.

“The suspects confessed to being active members of Aiye Confraternity and involved in the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult-related clashes. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members and recover more of their operational arms,” said Hundeyin.