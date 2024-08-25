Breaking: Shi’ite attacks police officers in Wuse, two cops confirmed dead, three left unconscious

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said that the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ite group, on Sunday launched an unprovoked attack on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at Wuse Junction by traffic light, killing two and three left unconscious.

Three police patrol vehicles were said to have been set ablaze.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, made this public in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

Following the attack, the statement said several arrests have been effected.

It said the Commissioner of Police FCT, Benneth C. Igweh, condemned the unprovoked attack on Police officers and promised to bring those involved to book.

The statement said the situation is presently under control and normalcy restored. The command said further development will be communicated in due course.

