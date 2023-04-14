Breaking: Prophet arrested by DSS escapes detention in US

Popular Nigerian prophet, Tomi Arayomi, has escaped detention in the United States of America.

The Eagle Online recalls that the prophet was arrested by the Department of State Services last week.

The DSS, shortly after the arrest of Arayomi and his wife, Tahmar, released the two of them.

The secret service is however still holding the Personal Assistant of the Founder of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom.

The couple and their children quickly left the country after the incident.

However on arrival in the US, the Immigration also made to arrest Arayomi.

Recounting his ordeal on Friday in a post on his Instagram page, Arayomi, who is based in the United Kingdom, wrote: “I wasn’t going to share this story but I was detained in Houston on arrival for the first time ever! I don’t know the particulars of why I was detained or if there was any correlation with my Nigerian arrest all I know is that within minutes of me landing my passport was confiscated and I was being led to a detention room by an officer.

“Just as the door was opening another immigration officer looked at me and said ‘Prophet, what are you doing in here!’ I said ‘I don’t know!’

“Within seconds she took my passport from the officer and whispered in his ear. She then walked right past me in the detention centre as if she didn’t even know me anymore. I tried to catch her eye to say thank you but she walked right past me.

“Within 60 seconds I was out! I don’t know if that woman was human or Angel all I know is God is good! And the same God who goes before me, will go before you, satan cannot cage your assignment! In Jesus Name! I declare, you are unstoppable!!! To that woman, human or Angel, I thank God for you!

“Repeat after me!

“Where God has sent me, Satan cannot stop me!!!”