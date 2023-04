Supplementary Elections: Tinubu calls for peaceful, non-violent exercise

Nigerian’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians in the areas slated for the polls to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence, as well as any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes.

Tinubu made the call Friday in a statement he personally signed.

The message recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct supplementary Governorship Elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five Senatorial Districts, and 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies across the federation tomorrow.

This supplementary election he noted is as important as the first set of elections, the Presidential and National Assembly poll held on February 25 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election organised on March 18.

The statement reads in part: “As the last leg of the 2023 general election, we must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion.

“I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“We should desist from acts prejudicial to the conduct of orderly polls or that will threaten the very existence of the country. It’s only when there is a country that aspirants to political offices can have seats to contest for and the electorate have people seeking their votes.

“Like the INEC officers, the candidates and the electorate, therefore, have a solemn responsibility in this election. They must ensure that the additional polls are conducted not only freely and fairly, but also devoid of tension, acrimony and violence that will threaten the very fabric that hold the country together.

“I must also use this opportunity to enjoin my All Progressives Congress members and the teeming supporters in the areas listed for the polls to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidates.

“Our party members and supporters should vote overwhelmingly for APC to complement and solidify the victory we recorded in the earlier polls. This will no doubt help in the effective functioning of government at the federal and state levels for the benefit of our people.”

Tinubu wished INEC, all voters in the various polling units in these elections, the candidates and parties involved a very successful supplementary poll”.