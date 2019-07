The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday survived a scare of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles had taken an early lead through Odion Ighalo, but the Cameroonians scored two goals within three minutes to set Nigerians on the edge.

However, the Super Eagles did to the Lions what they suffered in the first half by scoring two goals in three minutes in the second half through Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to make it 3-2.