The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, over their re-appointments by the President.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, said the re-appointments confirmed the confidence and trust the president reposed in them.

He said: “The re-appointments of Mallam Kyari and the SGF by the President is an appreciation of their commitments and contributions to the President’s successes in the last four years.

“As key figures of this administration, the roles played by the Chief of Staff and the SGF in achieving the successes recorded so far by President Buhari cannot be over emphasised.”

Lawan urged the Chief of Staff and the SGF to use their renewed mandate to redouble their commitment.

He also charged them to deploy their wealth of experiences to assist the president in achieving his next level agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president approved the appointments of Mustapha, Kyari along with other personal aides in Abuja on Friday.