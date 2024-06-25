BREAKING: FG places ban on single-use plastics in federal MDAs

In a significant turn of events, the Federal Government has announced a ban on single-use plastics across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs.

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Salako, the ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” he said.

Also Read:

The minister highlighted the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country”.

More details later…