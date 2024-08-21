Breaking: FG increases cost of international passport

The Federal Government has increased the cost of obtaining Nigeria’s international passport.

The Spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kenneth Udo, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Udo said the move is “part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport”.

The Deputy Commander of Immigration, who said the new charges take effect from September 1, 2024, added: “Based on the review, the 32-page passport booklet with a 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only, while the 64-page passport booklet with a 10-year validity, which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00), will now be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora.

“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants, it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.”

