Breaking: Big Brother Naija 2025 crowns winner

After 10 unforgettable weeks filled with laughter, tears, drama, and intense competition, Big Brother Naija has finally produced its ultimate champion: Imisi.

Sunday night’s finale kept viewers on edge as the last housemates faced their final moments in the spotlight.

From heated clashes to emotional reconciliations, this season has been one for the books.

With the confetti falling and the crowd erupting, Imisi walks away with the coveted title, the grand prize, and a legacy that will live long.