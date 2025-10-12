Breaking: ASUU declares comprehensive two-week strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Sunday declared a two-week total and comprehensive warning strike across all public universities in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by the National President of the Union, Prof. Chris Piwuna, at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

“Compatriots of the press, it goes without saying that there is nothing sufficient on ground to stop the implementation of the ASUU-NEC’s resolution to embark on a two-week warning strike at the expiry of the 14-day notice given on the 28th September 2025.

“Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their services with effect from midnight on Monday, the 13th October, 2025.

“The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive as agreed at the last NEC meeting,” Piwuna said.

The latest standoff between the university lecturers and the Federal Government comes despite ongoing negotiations aimed at averting another round of industrial action in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Also Read:

On Wednesday, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed in Abuja that the government had entered the final phase of talks with ASUU and other unions to resolve lingering disputes over welfare, funding, and the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.

Alausa noted that the Tinubu administration had already made significant progress with the release of N50bn for the payment of Earned Academic Allowances, while another N150bn had been captured in the 2025 budget for needs assessment, to be disbursed in three tranches.