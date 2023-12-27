Breaking: Aiyedatiwa sworn in as Ondo gov

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State.

The swearing-in took place at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, on Wednesday.

This development followed the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, at the age of 67 in Germany.

Akeredolu, according to the state government, died of prostate cancer.

Akeredolu had embarked on two separate medical vacations, the first on April 3, 2023, and the second on July 10, 2023. On September 7, he made his way back to the country and promptly notified the state House of Assembly.