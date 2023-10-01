Breaking: AFRIMA, PMAN, others hold emergency summit on Nigerian music industry

To identify and initiate lasting solutions to critical challenges in the music industry, All Africa Music Awards Music Business Summit in partnership with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, Record Label Proprietors Initiative, Association of Music Artist Managers of Nigeria and Music Publishers Association of Nigeria will be holding an emergency summit of stakeholders on Sunday (today).

This development was disclosed in a statement issued by the President of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, on Sunday evening.

The summit, which focuses on the rebirth of the music, entertainment, arts, culture and hospitality sector/industry in Nigeria, commences at 6pm Nigerian time via Zoom.

According to Dada, stakeholders expected to be part of the meeting include musicians/artistes, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste’s managers, brands, songwriters, DJs and video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast and other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist and costumiers among others.

At the end of the summit, stakeholders are expected to come up with ideas and proposed bills to ensure the professionalisation of the music/entertainment industry.

To be part of the meeting, click the Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkce6orDIrHNx5meMbjyYAippNAzYbWFET#/registration

The All Africa Music Awards is the pinnacle of African music globally.