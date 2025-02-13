Bozz Zenith, rising artist from Taraba making waves with ‘Location’

Adashos Jesse Jonathan, better known by his stage name: Bozz Zenith, is rapidly gaining recognition in the Nigerian music scene with his latest single: “Location.”

From Wukari, Taraba State, the talented songwriter, singer, and rapper is making the headlines with the single released in January 2025.

Early Life and Education

Born on May 8, 1997, Bozz Zenith grew up in a supportive household as the third-born in the Adashos family. His artistic journey took shape early in 2016, highlighted by his participation in the street anthem “Ghetto Gospel” in 2018. After completing secondary school, he attended the Federal University Wukari, where he earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Economics. This educational background has played a crucial role in shaping his music, enabling him to infuse social and economic themes into his lyrics.

Musical Breakthrough

Bozz Zenith’s career began to flourish with the release of his debut studio project, Family Over Everything (FOE), on November 3, 2019. The project received positive acclaim for its heartfelt lyrics and engaging melodies, positioning him as a notable figure in the Afrobeat genre. He followed up with Next Big Tin, in 2020 and Lights On in 2021.

Also Read:

However, it was the release of his breakout single “Holy Water,” featuring BOC Madaki, in 2024 that truly marked a turning point in his career. This track, along with “Location,” has propelled him into the spotlight, showcasing his growth and versatility as an artist.

Live Performances and Community Impact

In addition to his recorded music, Bozz Zenith is known for his captivating live performances. His energetic stage presence and ability to connect with fans have made him a sought-after performer at various local and national events. Audiences eagerly anticipate his shows, where he often performs fan favorites and new material.

Beyond his music, Bozz Zenith is committed to giving back to his community. He actively participates in initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent, offering workshops and mentorship programs that empower the next generation of artists.

Looking Ahead

As Bozz Zenith prepares for the upcoming release of his album, Trending Boy, scheduled for late 2025, the music industry is buzzing with excitement. With his unique blend of Afrobeat, insightful lyrics, and electrifying performances, he is poised to leave a lasting impact on the Nigerian music landscape.

In a time when the music scene is ever-evolving, Bozz Zenith stands out as a voice for his generation, reflecting the dreams and aspirations of the youth in Taraba and beyond. The world is watching closely as this rising star continues to shine.

Post Views: 22