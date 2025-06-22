Bishops’ Conference declares nine-day prayer for peace in Benue

The Catholic Church on Sunday declared a nine-day prayer for divine intervention in the ongoing crisis in Benue, seeking the conversion of the perpetrators of violence and healing for the land.

This declaration was contained in a statement issued and released to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement was jointly signed by the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, and the Secretary of CBCN, Most Rev. Donatus Aihmiosion Ogun, Bishop of Uromi, Edo.

According to CBCN, the special prayer is necessary to invoke God’s intervention to change the hearts of the perpetrators, urging them to respect human life and allow for national healing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the recent killings in Benue have sparked widespread public outcry, prompting President Bola Tinubu to visit the state in a show of solidarity and to explore solutions to the crisis.

The Federal Government consequently set up a dialogue and reconciliation committee aimed at halting the violence.

The CBCN in the statement appealed to Catholics across Nigeria and all people of goodwill to join in the prayer, “which includes the daily recitation of the Rosary followed by the “Prayer for Nigeria in Distress.”

“The spiritual observance will culminate on Sunday, June 29, with a Holy Mass to be celebrated across all dioceses, dedicated to peace and healing in Nigeria, the repose of the souls of the dead, comfort for victims, and the conversion of those responsible for the barbaric acts.

“To our suffering brothers and sisters in Benue and across Nigeria wounded by violence, we assure you that the Church stands with you,” the statement said.

The CBCN also disclosed that it had provided emergency assistance to some affected communities and will soon pay a solidarity visit to offer hope and support.

“We pray for the day when such sorrowful interventions will no longer be necessary, and our voices will be raised in thanksgiving for a healed and peaceful Nigeria,” the statement added.

The CBCN further commended individuals, communities, and organisations that had continued to speak out against the killings and expressed gratitude to bishops who had already deployed emergency aid to the affected people.

