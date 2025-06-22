JAMB announces date for mop-up exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced Saturday, 28th June 2025, as the date for the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination mop-up examination.

In a statement released by JAMB’s Public Communications Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, “the Board disclosed that a total of 96,838 candidates would be participating in the mop-up exercise.

“These include 5,096 spill-over candidates, those who experienced biometric verification failures during the main UTME, and 91,742 candidates who were absent during the main and resit examinations.”

The Board encouraged the printing of notification slips from Monday, 23rd June 2025, to prepare for the forthcoming exercise.

It was said the exam would take place in 183 centres across the country, with a few other candidates kept on standby.

The Board also reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its examinations by delisting 113 Computer-Based Test centres found guilty of various infractions, including technical deficiencies and examination malpractice.

Also Read:

These centres are currently under investigation, and those found culpable will face prosecution.

According to the statement, ongoing investigations have exposed several examination malpractice syndicates, including some school proprietors, tutorial centres, and even a few JAMB officials.

The board expressed appreciation to the State Security Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their efforts in unravelling identity theft and examination fraud.

Furthermore, several examination towns have been deactivated as a result of these investigations.

Affected candidates will be reassigned to the nearest available examination towns, and JAMB has appealed for their understanding.

Benjamin stated, “In a bid to crack down on impersonation, particularly by undergraduate students, the Board warned that institutions of those apprehended would be notified, and violators may face expulsion for breaching their matriculation oath, in addition to prosecution under the Examination Malpractice Act of 1999.”

JAMB emphasised that the first session of the examination will begin at 8:00 am, and candidates are advised to arrive at their designated centres at least one hour before the commencement of the test.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and fairness, assuring the public that mop-up examinations will be conducted under strict supervision, with special squads of invigilators and security personnel deployed to monitor the process.

Post Views: 1