ASUU Kano Zone disowns petition by YUMSFUEK academics

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone has distanced itself from a petition issued by a group of academics from the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano (YUMSFUEK) alleging irregularities in the institution’s leadership process.

The petition by the academics of YUMSFUEK, signed by Dr. Bashir Ibrahim and five others, was addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

The petition demanded the removal of the Chairman of the Governing Council of YUMSFUEK and criticised the council’s alleged attempt to appoint a new vice chancellor without following due process.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano, the ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad, said the institution was not a recognised branch of the union.

He clarified that YUMSFUEK is yet to attain observer status, adding that only chartered branches of ASUU are authorised to issue petitions or press statements in the union’s name.

“It is important to state that only a chartered branch of ASUU can legitimately issue a petition or press statement in the name of the union,” Muhammad said.

He said while ASUU supports strict compliance with due process in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in Nigerian public universities, the union was not involved in matters relating to YUMSFUEK.

“We wish to inform the public and all relevant stakeholders that the petition did not emanate from ASUU but from a group of academics at YUMSFUEK,” he said.

Muhammad urged members of the public to disregard any correspondence from the university’s academics that was presented under the ASUU’s name.

