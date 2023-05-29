Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the season

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named Bundesliga player of the 2022/2023 season, the German league said on Monday.

Even though Borussia Dortmund failed to claim the title after needing only a home win against Mainz in the final matchday, Bellingham’s “performances are worthy of recognition,” the Bundesliga said.

“The England international may still be just 19 years of age, but he possesses leadership skills beyond his years,” it added.

Borussia Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz, which paved the way for a 11th consecutive trophy for Bayern Munich, who claimed a late 2-1 win at Cologne.

Bellingham was only on the bench during the game against Mainz due to knee issues.

He moved to Dortmund from Birmingham in 2019 and became one of the most influential players in the squad.

His time in Germany, however, might be close to an end, as Bellingham has been heavily linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

dpa/NAN.