Spalletti to leave Napoli after Serie A title success

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is set to leave the club after guiding them to their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years.

Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis said that the 64-year-old, who took over the Partenopei in 2021, has asked to take a sabbatical and would leave the club with a year left on his contract.

“He’s a free man. Now it’s right that he continues to do what he wants. I thank him,” De Laurentiis said.

Napoli clinched their first title since 1990, when Diego Maradona led them to the Scudetto, with five games to spare.

Spalletti’s final game in charge is set to be at home to Sampdoria next Sunday.

Reports in Italy suggest Napoli will attempt to bring in former FC Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique to replace Spalletti.

A number of their star players such as top scorer Victor Osimhen and centre-back Kim Min-jae have been linked with moves away from Naples this summer.

A host of English Premier League clubs are among those reportedly interested.

dpa/NAN.