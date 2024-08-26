BBNaija Season 9: Zinwe pair leaves ‘No loose guard’ edition

Big Brother Naija housemates, Zion Ogiefa and Chinwe Elibe, with the pair name Zinwe, have been evicted from the “No Loose Guard” season.

The pair left the house on Sunday during the live eviction show, which was anchored by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Five pairs were up for possible eviction: Beta, Double Kay, WanniXHandi, Chekas and Zinwe.

However, Zinwe got the lowest votes from viewers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the grand prize for this season is N100 million, which includes a cash prize and an SUV, with additional sponsored prizes to be announced.

The show, which is now going into its fourth week, will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on October 6.

