Bayern sign England striker, Kane, from Tottenham

England Captain, Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal.

Bayern Saturday said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

It is the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club.

Also Read:

The previous record was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.