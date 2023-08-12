England Captain, Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal.
Bayern Saturday said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.
It is the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club.
Also Read:
- Bayern sign England striker, Kane, from Tottenham
- Traditional Sports National Open Championship to kick off
- NiMet predicts three-day cloudiness, sunshine
- Kaduna FA inaugurates five-man appeal committee
- Revealed! Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, exposes sexual spree with male colleagues
The previous record was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.