Banks resume Naira card payments for international tuition fees

Nigerian banks have resumed processing international tuition payments from Naira accounts through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Form A portal.

Form A is an application form designed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay for service transactions (invisible trade).

The form allows customers to purchase forex at the CBN or interbank rate to make payments for eligible services as predetermined by the foreign exchange manual.

This development comes a month after commercial banks announced the resumption of international transactions on their naira cards.

In an email to customers on Monday, GTBank and Lotus Bank announced that the service is now available for applicants paying undergraduate and postgraduate tuition fees abroad.

“Pay international tuition fees directly from your Naira account,” the notice from GTBank read.

To access the service, customers are required to register and submit their applications via the Trade System Portal at www.tradesystem.gov.ng.

GTBank explained: “Select the ‘Form A’ application for Educational Fees. Choose GTBank as the processing bank, attach required documents, and submit the application.”

In the same vein, Lotus Bank stated, “Register on the Trade System Portal. Select Form ‘A’ application for Educational Fees.

“Choose Lotus Bank as the processing bank, attach required documents, and submit the application.”

