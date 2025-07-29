Elephants kill 50-year-old farmer in Ogun

Six stray elephants have killed a 50-year-old farmer, Kalamu Musa, in Ogun State.

According to available information, the farmer was mauled to death by the elephants on July 28, 2025 at about 4:20 pm at Itasin community in Ogbere.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, the incident was reported at Ogbere Divisional Police Headquarters.

Musa was said to have gone to his farm with his son, Korede, when they were attacked by six stray elephants.

The elephants were believed to have come from the Queen Elizabeth Elephant section of the government forest reserve.

Musa sustained severe injuries and died while being rushed to the hospital.

Detectives from Ogbere Division swiftly visited the scene and officers of the Ogun State Forestry Department were immediately contacted to contain the elephants and prevent further incidents.

Odutola said calm has since been restored in the community, adding: “The Command sympathises with the bereaved family and urges communities near forest reserves to remain vigilant and promptly report any wildlife sighting to prevent further tragedy.”

