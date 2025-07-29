OACDC: A testament to self-help as surest path to community development, by Alimi Nurudeen

Nestled between the rapidly expanding borders of Lagos and Ogun states, Olambe is a semi-urban community strategically located within Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. Though close to economic hubs, it has long been underserved in terms of government presence and basic infrastructure. But Olambe is not a community content with waiting.

The Olambe Area Community Development Committee (OACDC), a coalition of all Community Development Associations (CDAs) in and around Olambe, has become a shining example of grassroots determination. Guided by the motto, “Self Help, Best Help, Surest Help,” the CDC has delivered transformative projects across education, health, infrastructure, security, and energy — all with minimal external assistance.

People power in action

Over the past decade, Olambe CDC has made remarkable strides. Among its proudest achievements are the functional community-built primary and secondary schools, now handed over to the Ogun State Government for full operation and staffing. These institutions stand as proof that communities can take the lead in shaping their futures.

In the area of healthcare, it boasts a fully equipped health centre, a vital asset completed with the support of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka.

Hon. Isiaka further invested in the community’s future by building a modern Information Technology (IT) Centre from the ground up, preparing the younger generation for a digital economy.

Presently, construction is underway for a new community secondary school in Shodipe Village and a Police Station along the Olambe Road — projects aimed at enhancing access to education and improving local security.

Infrastructure: A grassroots model

Rather than lament poor road conditions, the Area CDC has pioneered a transparent, self-sustaining road maintenance model. Through a tolling system, Okada and tricycle riders willingly pay ₦50 daily, while cars and other vehicles contribute ₦100. These modest but consistent payments serve as the financial backbone for keeping major roads passable, enabling emergency palliative work the government has yet to undertake.

Energy and Security: Taking charge

Olambe residents have also taken on the daunting challenge of powering their community. They have pooled resources to purchase transformers, poles, and low-tension cables — ensuring stable electricity where government supply systems fall short.

On the security front, the CDC facilitated the provision of a dedicated office for the So-Safe Corps (SSC) and is actively encouraging the construction of more SSC outposts at strategic locations to strengthen grassroots policing and ensure safety.

A call for true government partnership

The Olambe Area CDC respectfully calls on the Ifo Local Government not to limit their engagement with the community to tax and rate collection. The people need more than revenue officers; they need visible infrastructural development, especially in mitigating the recurrent flood disasters plaguing the area.

Commendation is due, however, to the Ogun State Government for resuming construction on the long-abandoned Akute–Oke-Aro–Agbado–Ijoko road — a critical arterial route linking residents to Lagos and Sango-Ota. But the community urges swift and dedicated completion, before another rainy season renders it impassable again.

Also Read:

The way forward

Olambe CDC’s story is one of vision, sacrifice, and collective resolve. With little, they have done much. Their achievements are not just local milestones; they are a message to all tiers of government: The people are ready to build. Will you walk with them?

Indeed, if every community had the heart and hands of Olambe, Nigeria would be built from the ground up — block by block, street by street, hope by hope.

Alimi Nurudeen is a community leader and public affairs commentator

Post Views: 4