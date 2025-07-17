Asue Ighodalo’s campaign director resigns from PDP

The Director-General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, on Thursday, resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated July 17, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP, Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State, Andrew Esemuede.

Iduoriyekemwen cited recent developments within the party at both the state and national levels as the reason for his decision.

The letter read, "I am writing to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

“This is a painstaking decision for me, as the PDP has played a vital role in my political journey and personal development. For this, I remain deeply grateful and will always cherish the platform the party provided me.

“However, recent developments within the party—both at the state and national levels—have made it difficult for me to remain a member.

“The values and principles that once defined the PDP, as laid down by our founding fathers, appear to have been eroded. What we see today no longer aligns with the vision they had for a truly democratic, inclusive, and people-centred political party.”

He added that his decision was not driven by anger or haste, but by reflection and a commitment to his personal values.

“In view of this, I have decided to resign my membership of the party to enable me to concentrate fully on my family and business engagements.

“This is not a decision made out of anger or haste, but one rooted in deep reflection and a sincere desire to preserve my personal values and integrity.

“I sincerely thank the party leadership and all members of Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, for their love and support over the years. I wish the PDP well in its future endeavours.”

