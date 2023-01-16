Arsenal’s Arthur Okonkwo joins Sturm Graz on loan

Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has joined Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two side Crewe Alexandra, making 26 appearances for the club and keeping 10 clean sheets.

Okonkwo started 23 League Two games for the Railwaymen and even wore the captain’s armband for their FA Cup second-round defeat to Barnsley in November.

Having been recalled from his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra early, Okonkwo will make the jump to top-division football as he spends the second half of the campaign in Austria.

The former England Under-18 international has risen through the youth ranks at Arsenal, but he is yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Okonkwo has made the bench for Arsenal in the Premier League and Europa League, and he was given his non-competitive debut in a 2-1 friendly loss to Hibernian in July 2021.