APC Caucus passes vote of confidence on leadership

Chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday night passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State made this known at the end of a caucus meeting of the party, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the meeting also reinforced the unity, commitment and strength of all members of the party.

Yari said: “This meeting shows our unity in the party, shows our strength and our commitment to the party and to Nigerians.”

Senator Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, who also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, dismissed the speculation that the meeting was convened to remove the leadership of the APC.

Abba-Ibrahim said: “You remember, you saw it in some of the newspapers that our crises had deepened, APC is going to break, there is a plan to kick out our national chairman – none of these things happened.

“It is a big family reunion and we are all happy and this party is going to dominate the Nigerian political space for a very long time to come.

“I don’t want to predict any number of years.”

John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s National Chairman, described the meeting as “very fantastic”, adding that the party would be stronger after its National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.