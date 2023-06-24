Another batch of 125 Nigerians fleeing Sudan on their way home

Another batch of 125 Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan are on their way home.

The spokesman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, made this known on a WhatsApp group.

In an early morning information provided on the WhatsApp group created specially for the returnees from Sudan, Balogun said the evacuees will be leaving from Port Sudan International Airport in Egypt.

Tarco Airline operated the flight with ST-TAL B737-300 aircraft.

The evacuees left Port Sudan International Airport at about 10:45am local time.

The flight is expected to fly for two hours and 50 minutes to Juba International Airport, where it will have a stop over of one hour.

It is then expected to fly for three hours and 30 minutes to Abuja, with an estimated landing time of 5:45pm Nigerian time at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.