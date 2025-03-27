Annie Idibia returns to Instagram, wipes all posts amid divorce drama

Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Annie Idibia, has returned to social media nearly two months after her publicised split from music legend, Innocent “2Baba” Idibia.

In what appears to be a symbolic fresh start, Annie deleted all posts from her Instagram page, wiping out traces of her past life and leaving fans speculating about her next move.

This development comes months after 2Baba shocked fans by announcing their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post in January.

The singer wrote, “I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and currently filed for divorce.”

Though he later took down the post, 2Baba went live on his page to confirm the announcement, stating, “No one hacked my account. I said what I said. I come in peace.”

Reports suggest Annie sought rehabilitation, while 2Baba has since moved on with his new fiancée, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

