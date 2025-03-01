Ambassador Isola urges religious harmony among Nigerians, congratulates Muslims on Ramadan 

Nigeria’s immediate-past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola has called for religious harmony among Nigerians of all faiths.

He made the call in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Saturday, at the 18th edition of the Alhaji Tajudeen Jimoh Ogo-Oluwa Annual Ramadan Lecture in conjunction with NTA Abeokuta.

Ambassador Isola who was the chairman of the event also congratulated Muslims on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

He prayed for the continued repose of the soul of the late Alhaji Ogo-Oluwa who institutionalised the annual Ramadan Lecture 18 years ago.

He equally commended the head of the family, Alhaji Nojim Jimoh and other members of the family,

for sustaining the annual event since Alhaji Ogo-Oluwa died in 2008.

