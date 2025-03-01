Ramadan: Adeleke preaches peace, godliness 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has called for prayers for the sustenance of peace and upholding godliness in national politics.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday in Osogbo, to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Adeleke highlighted the importance of godliness in national politics and state governance.

He urged the Muslim faithful to intercede on behalf of the leaders for adherence to the will of God whether in or out of power.

The governor described the period as a month of spiritual rebirth, calling for closer relationship with the creator through fasting and prayers to achieve ultimate submission to the will of Allah.

He described the holy month as an era of intensive communing with Almighty Allah through humanitarian activities and repentance.

While urging the wealthy individuals to support the needy now and after the fasting period, Adeleke called on Muslim faithful to seek God for forgiveness and realisation of their desires.

“This year’s Ramadan coincides with current misunderstanding among the political elites in our dear state. It is therefore, a time for sober reflection, reassessment of viewpoints and an attention to the place of Allah in securing and exiting from power.

“As we fast, we must accept the divine prescription that Almighty Allah gives power to whom he wills. He elevates and downgrades. No mortal can upturn the will of Allah.

“Believers in God should also remember that Allah is the best schemer and planner. They plan and Allah plans. Allah is supreme and any plans against Allah’s agenda could never materialise.

“We must return to God in our politicking and struggle for power,” he said.

The governor commended religious leaders at home and in the diaspora for their prayers and support for the peace and development of the state and the country at large.

“We need continuous divine grace and blessings as we enter the holy month for the collective good and prosperity of our society,” he added.

