Alleged Human Trafficking:  Court admits wife to bail, remands husband

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, granted bail to Veronica Ekeh, who is standing trial for alleged human trafficking, setting the bail amount at N10 million.

The court, however, remanded her husband, who is also standing trial with her on the same allegations, in prison.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, ruling on the bail application, argued on behalf of the defendants by their lawyer, J. Obanwudeh, said the woman was granted bail because she was pregnant.

“The gravity of this offence is serious, but I have noted the medical condition of the wife, and so I have to grant her bail.

“Bail is set in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum and one of the sureties must be resident in Abuja and must have a verifiable means of employment,’’ Nyako ruled.

She also ordered that the defendant must not leave Abuja without permission of the court.

She adjourned the matter until June 26, for further hearing.

Earlier, Obanwudeh had prayed the court to admit his clients to bail on liberal terms.

The lawyer told the court that although bail was to be given at the discretion of the court, it was a constitutional right to which his clients were entitled to.

This, he argued, was to enable them to prepare adequately for their trial.

However, the prosecuting counsel, H.M Esa, prayed the court to deny the defendants bail on the grounds that the offence they were accused of was very serious.

“They are standing trial for alleged trafficking and exportation of a young girl to Burkina Faso for the purpose of prostitution.’’

Esa told the court that one key reason for opposing the bail application was their concern for the safety of a crucial witness, who was the couple’s neighbour.

The prosecution feared that if they were released on bail, they might harm or intimidate the witness, thereby obstructing justice.

