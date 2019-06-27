Daniel Igali, the president, Nigeria Wrestling Federation, says the federation plans to be one of the highest medal winning teams at the impending 12 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Igali made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 3rdedition of the Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics, holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

Igali added that being a pre-Olympic year, the tournament promises to be one of the most important for participating athletes and officials.

He said: “Not only is this our national championships, it also doubles as our trials for selection to the African Games which takes place in Morocco in August and the World Championships in Kazakhstan in September, this year.

“Additionally, in line with the rules and regulations of the NWF, coaches and officials of the top teams in this championships will form the nucleus of the coaching crew to our international engagements.”

The Olympian added that the NWF is determined to be one of the highest medal-winning teams at the All African Games scheduled to hold in August.

He said: “Also, the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan is the first Olympic qualifying tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We are equally poised to win medals and or place most of our national team wrestlers in the top 6 positions at the World Championships, to qualify enough of them for the 2020 Olympics.

“At consecutive Continental Championships and multi-sport international engagements such as the All African Games and the Commonwealth Games, Wrestling has been one of the highest medal winning sports for Nigeria.

“At the last All African Games in Congo Brazzaville, the wrestling team presented 23 wrestlers and won twenty medals, including 9 gold medals – comparatively one of the highest medal winning sports at the Brazzaville Games.

“Even at the most recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, Wrestling was the highest medal winning sport, presenting 12 athletes and winning 8 medals, including three gold medals.”

Igali thanked Governor Seriake Dickson and the sport-loving people of Bayelsa for the enormous support wrestling had enjoyed from the state.

He said: “Not only are we financially supported, we also have the moral and emotional support from the state government.

“At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, Governor Dickson personally went to Scotland to support the wrestling team.

“More significantly, after the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, Governor Dickson was the only governor in the country that hosted the Wrestling team and gave mouth-watering financial incentives to all members of the team.”

Igali congratulated and commended the governor and Government of Bayelsa for being the first state in the country to commence the construction of a befitting dedicated Wrestling gym of international standard.

He said: “We recognise that this gym will not only benefit Bayelsa athletes, the National Wrestling team which has made Bayelsa State its training and camping base, will have a lot to benefit from this stand alone, dedicated Wrestling gym.

“We hereby encourage Governor Dickson to ensure that the Gym is completed in good time, so we can use it to prepare for the various Olympic qualifying tournaments and the Olympic Games proper.

“We also use this opportunity to implore other state governments to follow in the footsteps of Governor Dickson and the Bayelsa Government, by building befitting professional training facilities to aid the development of sports in the country.’

Igali said that Bayelsa had become the hub of wrestling in the country over the past two decades.

He said: “This is the 6th edition of the Bayelsa Governor’s Wrestling Classics which the NWF has adopted as our National championships.

“We thank Governor Dickson and the Government of Bayelsa for the sponsorship of the longest-running National Championship series in the history of wrestling in Nigeria.

“We remain confident that with the assurance of continuity in the governance of Bayelsa, we will continue to enjoy the same patronage from whoever succeeds you as Governor.

“As we commence preparations for the All African Games, the World Championships and Olympic qualifying tournaments, we rely on your continued goodwill and support.

“As a culture-loving Governor who promotes and protects our unique culture at every opportunity, I want to use this opportunity to solicit your help in funding our wrestling support group (dancers and drummers), to support this wrestling team in Morocco in August.

“Morocco would be glad to have a taste of the unique Bayelsa Wrestling Ogele.’’

The 12th All African Games is scheduled to hold from August 19 to August 31, 2019.