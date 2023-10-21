Alia assures of genuine commitment towards tackling issues threatening peace in Benue

Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has assured of his administration’s commitment towards tackling issues threatening peaceful coexistence and harmony in the state.

The governor gave the assurance at the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, when he played host to a delegation from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), on Friday.

He thanked the United Nations for always offering help, restoring hope to the hopeless, giving respite to the traumatized, providing shelter to the homeless, and for helping to build a better future for those that have lost their livelihoods as a result of the crisis.

“In short, you have not only been saving lives but have been ensuring that the rights and the human dignity of those being violated, persecuted or subjected to violence get respite. You find for them respect and safety that their own people or authorities sometimes deny them. Above all, you build for them a better future away from their original homes, thus bringing meaning and happiness into their lives again,” the governor stated.

While reiterating his administration’s resolve to return the internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes, the governor assured the group of his government’s genuine commitment to having a robust engagement that will usher in practical pathways to solving the multiple issues bedeviling the peace and harmony in the state.

He appreciated the UNHCR for donating 10 Oxygen Concentrators to the state, saying the gesture will certainly go a long way in helping the government to improve its healthcare delivery services to Benue people.

Earlier in her address, the leader of the delegation and Head of UNHCR Sub-office, Ogoja, Irene Omendi, appreciated the Benue State government for welcoming the delegation to the state, and especially for allowing refugees of Cameroon descents to settle in Ikyogen, Kwande local government area of the state.

She said the hospitality the state government has granted the refugees and the peaceful coexistence noticeable between the locals and refugees is something that needs to be commended.

Omendi, while also commending the Alia led administration for its efforts at returning the IDPs in the state to their ancestral homes, called for more support for the IDPs through the provision of schools, hospitals and other basic amenities, assuring of her organization’s continued support, including in the area of capacity building.

She said because of the hospitality accorded the refugees by the state government, the UNHRC has decided to donate 10 Oxygen Concentrators at Abande, Ikyogen as well as at St. Monica’s Hospital Adikpo, as medical intervention to the people of the area.