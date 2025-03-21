Akwa Ibom Information boss tasks Online Publishers 

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, has commended online publishers for their support of Governor Umo Eno’s administration and the government’s ARISE Agenda.

The Commissioner for Information emphasised that any narrative promoting good governance and the state’s progress is commendable.

He made these remarks on Wednesday while receiving the leadership of the Conference of Online Publishers (COOPA) in Akwa Ibom State, during a courtesy visit at his office in Uyo, the state capital.

He praised COOPA for backing Eno’s administration, describing the governor as a digitally focused leader, prioritising digital inclusivity in governance. Umanah highlighted significant investments in e-governance infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency.

Umanah said: “As a digitally driven leader, His Excellency established an ICT framework within the Government House, now evolved into a full-fledged Ministry of Science and Digital Economy.

“This will bolster the growth and stability of e-governance in Akwa Ibom State.”

He cited the recently launched Digital Procurement Portal, expected to create opportunities and empower residents.

Over 400 job openings for citizens and contractors will be sourced through this portal.

Umanah added: “We must act as Akwa Ibom’s foremost ambassadors, promoting a positive and truthful narrative globally to achieve desired outcomes.

“The government has provided ample topics for discussion, with significant developments across all sectors.”

Umanah outlined Governor Eno’s achievements, including infrastructure development, road construction in every local government area, completion of inherited projects, new initiatives, direct labour projects and the establishment of model hospitals and schools, all unprecedented in scope.

Earlier, COOPA Chancellor, Utitofon Morgan, congratulated Umanah on his appointment and thanked Governor Eno for innovative initiatives like the employment and digital procurement portals, which positively impact citizens.

Morgan pledged COOPA’s commitment to collaborating with the ministry to foster development and promote favourable narratives.

He said: “The governor has excelled in rural development under the ARISE Agenda. COOPA ensures Akwa Ibom residents recognise their leader’s people-centric, bottom-up governance approach.”

He also announced COOPA’s 10th anniversary celebration in November, a national event with international participation via Zoom.

