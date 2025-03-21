Kaduna refutes IGR decline claims, says it raised N14.16b in two months

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, KADIRS, has disclosed that the state generated N14.16 billion as Internally Generated Revenue within the first two months of 2025.

The agency refuted claims suggesting a decline in revenue under the administration of Governor Uba Sani, stating that its financial records, which remain publicly accessible, proved otherwise.

A statement issued on Friday by the Head of Corporate Communications, KADIRS, Zakari Muhammad, highlighted key reforms that have driven revenue growth in the state.

According to Muhammad, the improved tax administration has positioned Kaduna as the leading IGR-performing state in Northern Nigeria.

“In the last two years, the state has implemented innovative revenue administration reforms, including the introduction of an integrated tax administration portal (PAYKADUNA), financial inclusion initiatives, and enhanced taxpayers’ engagement.

“As a validation of the reforms in the revenue sector of the state under Governor Uba Sani, in 2023 and 2024, Kaduna State collected IGR of N62.48 billion and N71 billion, respectively,” Muhammad noted.

Providing a breakdown of the state’s revenue for the new year, the statement revealed that “In the months of January and February 2025, Kaduna State has already collected an IGR of N7.46 billion and N6.68 billion, respectively, bringing the total revenue collected in two months to N14.16 billion.”

The revenue service also addressed rumours suggesting that a former Executive Chairman of KADIRS was removed for calling out the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly over tax payments.

The agency dismissed the claims as “baseless,” explaining that the former chairman served his full four-year tenure in line with the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law before a new chairman was appointed.

Additionally, the agency denied allegations that it facilitated a N100 million payment to an individual or organisation.

“The IGR account is a collection and transit account and NOT an expenditure account; therefore, it is highly inaccurate to think that any amounts can be withdrawn from it to service any interests,” Muhammad clarified.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency and efficiency, KADIRS assured the public that its operations remain professional and apolitical.

“The service wishes to reiterate that it is an autonomous agency of Kaduna State and remains committed to its mandate of facilitating seamless and efficient revenue mobilization for service delivery, without fear or favour to any individual or group.

“With its continued revenue growth and digital innovations like the PAYKADUNA portal, Kaduna State’s revenue service aims to sustain its performance and ensure efficient tax collection for the state’s development,” the statement added.

