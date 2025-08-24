Akpabio lauds Akwa Ibom CP on peace, security

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured security agencies in Akwa Ibom State of his continued support for their welfare, just as he commended the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, and his men for maintaining peace and security in the state.

Akpabio said this on Saturday at the commissioning of fully furnished Police Quarters at Nto Ndang in Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio to have said: “I commend the state Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, for doing a good job in the state.

“Through his leadership and collaboration with other security agencies we now have peace and security in our state.

“Nothing is too much to be done for our security agencies to ensure that as they secure our environment, they return home to a comfortable living environment.

“We will continue to do our best in the area of their welfare.

“Our aim is to train our police officers not only for the security of Nigerians but for the world.

“Approval for the establishment of Police College for the training of our Cadet officers has been given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to demonstrate the seriousness attached to the project, construction works have commenced and we hope to admit the first set of Cadet officers before the end of this year.”

In his response, the Akwa Ibom State police chief thanked the Senate president for all his support for the police now and in the past when he was the state governor.

Azare said: “Thank you, Your Excellency for always having the welfare of men and officers in mind.

“Your support is unprecedented and it didn’t start today, it dates back to when you were the state governor.

“We promise to put in our best in our effort at further securing the people and the state.”

Earlier in the day, the Senate President had commissioned an ultra modern market, ICT Centre, and classroom blocks, all in Obot Akara Local Government Area, where he appealed to the people of the local council to own the projects in order to guard against them being vandalised

